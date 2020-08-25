Mourning Dove, Early Teal And Early Goose Seasons Open Sept. 1
Hunters can once again head to Wisconsin’s fields and marshes on Sept. 1 when the mourning dove, early teal and early Canada goose seasons open. To view a full list of waterfowl hunting seasons, consult the 2020 Wisconsin Hunting Regulations.
Mourning Dove
In 2020, the mourning dove hunting season will run from Sept. 1 to Nov. 29. This season structure is identical to 2019. The daily bag limit is 15 doves and possession limits for doves are three times the daily bag limit. A small game license is required to hunt mourning dove.
Dove hunters are encouraged to check out the Fields & Forest Lands Interactive Gamebird Hunting Tool. FFLIGHT helps hunters of all types locate young aspen and alder habitat for grouse and woodcock hunting, pheasant-stocked public hunting grounds and managed dove fields.
FFLIGHT allows users to print maps and find GPS coordinates to assist in navigation. It also provides measuring tools to help estimate acreage and walking distance. Mobile users can use this tool on-the-go to find suitable habitat for hunting.
Early Goose
The early Canada goose hunting season runs Sept. 1-15, with a daily bag limit of five geese during this time. This early season targets locally breeding geese and has a higher bag limit than the regular migratory goose season. During the early goose season, regulations apply statewide, with no zone-specific regulations.
Early goose hunters are at a minimum required to purchase the following licenses and permits:
- Small game license;
- Canada goose permit;
- Federal duck stamp;
- State duck stamp; and
- HIP registration.
While afield, goose hunters must carry their Canada goose harvest permit. Early and regular season goose permits may be printed on regular white paper rather than green thermal paper. Acceptable methods of proof include a paper copy, department-approved PDF displayed on a mobile device, Wisconsin driver’s license or Go Wild Conservation Card. As a reminder to Canada goose hunters, registration of Canada geese and in-field validation of the Canada goose hunting permit is no longer required.
Early Teal
The early teal season will run Sept. 1-9, with a daily bag limit of six teal. Shooting hours for the early teal season are sunrise to sunset (see page 23 in the 2020 Wisconsin Hunting Regulations). Early teal season hunters are at minimum required to purchase the following licenses and permits:
- Small game license;
- Federal duck stamp;
- State duck stamp; and
- HIP registration.
While the early teal season is offered statewide, some state-owned properties have special waterfowl hunting limitations. Mead Wildlife Area does not allow waterfowl hunting prior to the regular duck season, which begins Sept. 26 in the Northern Zone. Lake Mills Wildlife Area (Zeloski Marsh) also has unique shooting hour restrictions. Contact a local wildlife biologist for a list of areas with additional requirements or limitations.
Source: WRJC.com
