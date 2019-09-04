Motorcyclists Injured from Oil Spill in Vernon County

On September 1, 2019, at 9:50 a.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a motorcycle crash on County Road Y near Avalanche, WI in the town of Webster. Christopher Clemens, age 42, of Viroqua, WI was eastbound with a group of motorcycles. Jon Montgomery, age 39, of Viroqua was operating a motorcycle just ahead of Clemens. The group of motorcycles entered into a sharp corner a where a prior oil spill had occurred. Montgomery’s motorcycle lost control on the oil spill. Clemens who was trying to avoid hitting Montgomery also hit the oil spill and lost control. Both motorcycles went into the ditch and came to rest. Both operators were wearing helmets and riding gear.

Clemens sustained a possible head injury and was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department.

Source: WRJC.com





