Motorcyclist Ok After Crash in Vernon County

A motorcycle crash that occurred on State Highway 35 and Ghelf Road in the Town of Wheatland.

On June 9th, 2018 at approximately 10:00 P.M. George Krikau, age 57 of Bristol, WI lost control of his motorcycle in the rain. Krikau went into the ditch and tipped over. Krikau was ejected off the motorcycle. Krikau left the scene and was then given a ride by a passing motorist.

On June 10, 2018 at 4:11 A.M. a passing motorist spotted the motorcycle laying down in the ditch and called law enforcement. The George Krikau was located a short time later. Krikau reported no injuries and no damage to the motorcycle. Krikau drove the motorcycle away from the scene.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Wheatland Fire Department and Wheatland First Responders.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com

