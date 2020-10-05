Motorcyclist dead after crash in Port Edwards on Sunday
Report: A pickup and motorcycle collided at Wood County G and Kimball Avenue, Port Edwards.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Co-owner of Bona Fide Juicery opens natural beauty store in De Pere | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2020 at 5:31 PM
Nicole Lindquist, owner of Bona Fide Juicery, launched a new business: Verde in De Pere. The store sells a variety of skin care products and make up.
Henricksen, Peggy Jean Age 75 of Wisconsin Rapids & Formerly of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on October 5, 2020 at 2:33 PM
Weekend COVID-19 test rates remain high
by Bob Hague on October 5, 2020 at 2:33 PM
For the first time in five days, the number of new reported COVID-19 cases dropped below 2,000 on Sunday. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,865 out of 10,815 tests came back positive, or 17.24 percent. Wisconsin is still averaging […]
Vanderbloemen, George L. “Van” Age 64 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 5, 2020 at 2:30 PM
Charles, Dennis Harris Age 73 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on October 5, 2020 at 2:29 PM
Heidi Hussli memorial fund honors late Bay Port teacher who died from COVID-19
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2020 at 1:47 PM
The Bay Port High School community remembers teacher Heidi Hussli's 'passion for education and German culture that inspired countless students.'
Jonathon Tubby's family helping to plan Indigenous Peoples Day rally in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2020 at 11:36 AM
'We need systematic change because the old way is not going to work anymore,' says Danielle Karl, cousin of Jonathon Tubby, killed by police in 2018.
Release of docu-series billed as alternative to 'Making a Murderer' delayed until 2021
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 5, 2020 at 11:12 AM
'Convicting,' billed as more even-handed series on Teresa Halbach killing than the immensely popular 'Making a Murderer,' has been delayed until 2021.
Wisconsin’s Coan out indefinitely with foot injury
by Bill Scott on October 5, 2020 at 6:17 AM
The Wisconsin Badgers expect to be without senior quarterback Jack Coan for their October 24th opener against Illinois and likely beyond. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that Coan injured his right foot during practice […]
