Motorcycle Crash Leads to Another Death in Juneau County
On Sunday, September 13, 2020 at approximately 5:43 pm, Juneau County Communication Center received a call of a motorcycle crash on CTH HH at 56th Street, Marion Township. The caller advised the driver was pinned under the motorcycle and did not have a pulse.
Multiple deputies from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Ambulance, and Mauston Fire Department responded to the scene.
Initial investigation showed the motorcycle had been southbound on CTH HH, missed the curve near 55th Street, traveled through the east ditch for several feet, re-entered and crossed 56th Street and overturned, pinning the driver underneath. Witnesses advised there was only one occupant on the motorcycle.
The operator of the motorcycle, Robert W. Yogerst, 60, of rural Lyndon Station, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lyndon Station Fire Department, Mauston Ambulance, and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Medical Examiner.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Marquette University students living at Schroeder Hall must quarantine for two weeks...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 15, 2020 at 6:29 PM
Marquette officials took the drastic step of quarantining a dorm for two weeks after 3% of residents tested positive for the coronavirus.
-
Evers pardons nine on convictions ranging from drug dealing to writing bad checks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 15, 2020 at 6:19 PM
Gov. Evers pardons nine individuals bringing his total pardons to 65 in his first term.
-
State tourism gets $8 million in coronavirus stimulus money
by Bob Hague on September 15, 2020 at 5:30 PM
The latest piece of Wisconsin’s coronavirus stimulus money is going to the state’s tourism industry. Governor Tony Evers and Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney announced that $8-million in grants will be provided to tourism boards […]
-
Bice: GOP candidate posted video featuring ex-KKK leader David Duke and tweets in support...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 15, 2020 at 2:57 PM
Rice Lake businessman Dave Armstrong, a Republican running in a conservative district, posted questionable tweets after the Charleston church shooting.
-
Motorcycle Crash Leads to Another Death in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2020 at 2:09 PM
-
'It wasn't an easy decision,' but Lorelei Inn is going ahead with Oktoberfest this weekend
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2020 at 1:26 PM
The 2-day outdoor party will go on Friday and Saturday with beer, brats and Big Mouth.
-
Bellevue police looking for people who tossed couch from overpass onto I-43
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2020 at 12:26 PM
People threw a couch around 2 a.m. Sunday from the Allouez Avenue overpass onto I-43, according to Bellevue police.
-
Wisconsin wild rice is unique in the world, but some worry about effects of climate change
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2020 at 11:22 AM
Wild rice, known by its Ojibwe name as manoomin, is an important part of Ojibwe culture. Some fear climate change may impact its growth in the state.
-
Tony Granato to join the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020
by Bill Scott on September 15, 2020 at 6:49 AM
Wisconsin Badger head hockey coach Tony Granato is part of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Granato played for the Badgers (1983-87) and was a two-time All-American, 100 career goal-scorer and captain. Granato played in the NHL […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.