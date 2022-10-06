Motorcycle Crash in Monroe County

Shortly after 12:00 pm on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a 911 call about a motorcycle crash with injuries. The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near Backtrail Road in the Little Falls Township.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where they found 71- year-old Robing Hanson, injured. The initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling on State Highway 71 when a deer crossed the road in front of the motorcycle. Hanson struck the deer causing the motorcycle to overturn.

Sparta Area Ambulance Service requested GundersenAir to the scene due to significant injuries sustained by Hanson in the crash. Sparta Area Fire District assisted in setting up a landing zone on Candle Road and State Highway 71.

The westbound lane of State Highway 71 was closed for approximately 1- hour due to the crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Cataract First Responders, Sparta Area Fire District, GundersenAir, and Arnolds Towing.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. No further details at this time.

Source: WRJC.com







