Motorcycle Accident Leads to Death in Juneau County
On September 5, 2020 at approximately 9:23 pm, Juneau County Communication Center received a call of a motorcycle crash on CTH HH, Marion Township. Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Ambulance, and Mauston Fire Department responded to the scene. Initial investigation showed a motorcycle had been northbound on CTH HH, crossed onto the southbound shoulder for an unknown reason, where it went out of control and ejected the rider. The rider was located near the motorcycle, and despite life saving measures, the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mauston Ambulance, Mauston Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Medical Examiner. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members.
Source: WRJC.com
