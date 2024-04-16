Motorcycle Accident In Monroe County
One person sustained injuries in a single motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, April 14, 2024, at about 3:23 pm, The Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a single motorcycle crash on State Highway 33 near the Town of Portland. The operator, Carl R. Schmidt, was traveling East on State Highway 33 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle had left the roadway and lost control on the gravel shoulder. The motorcycle and operator both fell
to the gravel and traveled rough 50 yards before coming to a rest.
The operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries to head. Carl was treated on scene by Tri-State Ambulance and Gundersen Air was requested. Carl was transported to a local hospital in La Crosse via Gundersen Air. Lanes of traffic were closed for about half hour. Speed is suspected of a being a contributing factor in the traffic crash.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Cashton First Responders, Cashton Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance, Gundersen Air, and Rush Hour Towing.
Source: WRJC.com
