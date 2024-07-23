Motorcycle Accident Between Elroy & Hillsboro

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a motorcycle crash occurred on Saturday afternoon, July 13, 2024, in rural Hillsboro/Elroy, WI, in the town of Hillsboro.

The Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of the crash, that resulted in two injuries, shortly before 3:00 PM.

Luke Michael Strandberg, age 24, of La Valle, WI was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on County Road WW, approaching a “T” intersection for the east-west portion of County Road WW, near County Road F. Strandberg reported encountering sand or gravel on the roadway as he was slowing for the intersection. When it became apparent, he was unable to stop, Strandberg laid the motorcycle on its side. The motorcycle slid across the pavement and came to rest in a ditch.

Neither Stranberg nor his passenger, Payton Marie Omet age 23, also of La Valle, WI, were wearing helmets. Both were injured and transported to Gundersen St. Joseph’s in Hillsboro, by Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service. Omet was later transferred to a Madison, WI hospital.

Responding to the crash with the Sheriff’s Office were the Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com







