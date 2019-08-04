Mother of man charged in missing Shawano brothers case speaks out
The Diemel brothers from Shawano were reported missing July 21 and are presumed dead.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Police say Stevens Point man threatened police, had assault rifle in car1 hour ago
- Chick-fil-A or Popeye's? 'American Pickers' visit. Corn maze with a message...1 day ago
- Back injury ends Eke’s basketball career at Marquette1 day ago
- Ex-Badgers player Quintez Cephus found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault2 days ago
- GoFundMe page set up for family of boy killed in Dane Co. farm accident2 days ago
- Republicans file ‘lame duck’ suit against AG Josh Kaul2 days ago
- Prairie Du Sac Man Facing 4th Offense OWI in Juneau County2 days ago
- Local Authorities Warn of Mail Scam2 days ago
- Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Social Media Threats2 days ago
- Donald Trump – No, China is not paying U.S. farmers $16B through tariffs2 days ago
- July Class III Milk Price Hits 55-Month High of $17.552 days ago
- Wisconsin Cheese Output Drops Seventh Consecutive Month2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.