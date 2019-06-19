Mother and daughter missing from Outagamie County

Outagamie County deputies are asking for help in finding a missing mother and daughter. Deputies say 55-year-old Jill Rousseau and her daughter 21-year-old Jordan have not been seen or heard from since Sunday. Both live in the Town of Dale. Their husband and father is cooperating with deputies and they do not believe his is […]

