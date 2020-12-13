Most UW schools waive application fees to help open doors for lower-income students
Universities hope that the waivers will open doors for more students. Time will tell if the strategy will pay off.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Federal court judge dismisses 'extraordinary' Trump lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 13, 2020 at 1:44 AM
U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig — a Trump nominee — concluded Wisconsin officials had followed state laws when they conducted the Nov. 3 election.
Research: Aggressive policing escalates violence at protests
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2020 at 1:04 AM
Critics say that the 'us versus them' militarized occupation mentality creates anxiety and nervousness while the police struggle to de-escalate
Wisconsin Supreme Court shows divisions as it hears Trump lawsuit seeking to overturn...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2020 at 11:55 PM
The three liberals on the state's high court showed extreme skepticism toward Trump's arguments. Three conservatives showed some support for at least parts of his claims.
U.S. Supreme Court denies effort to block election results in Wisconsin, 3 other swing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2020 at 9:29 PM
The justices' action clears the way for electors to convene Monday and confirm that President-elect Joe Biden will be nation's 46th president.
Local Prep Scores from Friday 12/11
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2020 at 7:40 PM
Strong Defensive Effort Leads Royall to 53-36 Victory over New Lisbon in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2020 at 7:39 PM
Domestic Abuse Incident Leads To 2-Hour Standoff In Norwalk
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2020 at 7:38 PM
A Warrens man is in custody after a pursuit near Tomah Thursday afternoon that ended with...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2020 at 7:38 PM
