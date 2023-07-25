Most new Madison apartment buildings are unaffordable to average renter, analysis shows
Renters are considered “cost burdened” when they pay more than 30% of their gross income on housing. That means a renter at the median income of $46,919 would need to pay $1,170 or less to have affordable rent.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
NASA unveils latest in sustainable flight, supersonic aircraft at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM
NASA on Tuesday unveiled the latest on three projects focused on sustainability and supersonic aircraft during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
-
Republican bill would eliminate sales taxes on diapers and other child care products
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM
The "Tiny Tot Tax Cut" would eliminate Wisconsin's 5.5% sales and use taxes for dozens of common baby supplies and child care products.
-
2-year-old's death believed to be accidental after getting entangled in cord for bedroom...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM
Brown County medical examiners ruled the child's death was caused by an accidental asphyxiation.
-
A year after its creation, Tony Evers' Office of Environmental Justice remains a mystery
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM
The Office of Environmental Justice remains a mystery one year after Gov. Tony Evers created it through executive action.
-
The murder of Union Star Cheese Factory's owners rocked these Winnebago County...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM
The cheese factory has been an economic driver for these rural Wisconsin towns for decades. Jon Metzig will keep it moving forward.
-
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023
-
Lawmakers seek to slash the cost to citizens to receive Wisconsin voter list
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The proposed $250 limit would be a significant reduction from the current fee that caps the costs for voter records at $12,500.
-
Green Bay Packers player AJ Dillon and wife Gabrielle are featured in Door County Dining...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 25, 2023 at 3:37 AM
The Packers running back, who's become an advocate for the Peninsula, and his wife are on the cover and discuss 12 of their favorite dining spots.
-
Schabusiness trial: Victim's mother talks about finding her son's severed head in bucket
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2023 at 11:07 PM
Taylor Schabusiness of Green Bay is charged with killing and dismembering her friend in February 2022. Her trial began Monday.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.