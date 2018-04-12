Mosinee teen wears Green Bay Packers suit to prom as tribute to his late grandfathers
Jayson Goetz, 17, wore the Green Bay Packers logo-emblazoned blazer to the Mosinee High School prom on April 7.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Jason Aldean to perform in Las Vegas for the first time since tragic mass shooting3 hours ago
- Man dies in confrontation with deputies in Lake Elmo3 hours ago
- Study: Minnesota ranked highly for life expectancy3 hours ago
- US publishers worry about pricier newsprint with new tariffs3 hours ago
- Wood Co. man spends hours uploading high school photos4 hours ago
- Work on Ahnapee Trail Extension begins April 304 hours ago
- Green Bay police investigate shots fired4 hours ago
- Tornado preparedness: Sirens and broadcast alerts part of state-wide test this afternoon4 hours ago
- Statewide tornado drills today4 hours ago
- One Love Bakery continues to rise across Wisconsin thanks to family's hard work4 hours ago
- Monroe County Crash Leads to OWI Arrest6 hours ago
- Two Die In Crash With Garbage Truck In Madison6 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.