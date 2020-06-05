MOSES Holding Virtual Field Days on Organic Production
The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service is still holding its annual on-farm organic field days this year, but the method of attending will be a bit different.
World Dairy Expo Decides to Cancel
on June 5, 2020 at 11:53 AM
Wisconsin's largest agricultural gathering of the year is a no go for 2020.
Wisconsin Cheese Production Fell in April
on June 5, 2020 at 11:53 AM
Wisconsin cheese plants made less product during April when compared to the same month a year earlier.
Landmark Services Co-op Names Summer Interns
on June 5, 2020 at 11:53 AM
The Cottage Grove-based Landmark Services Cooperative has hired 11 summer interns for 2020.
Criteria Set for WI Direct Farm Payments; Sign-up Starts June 15
on June 5, 2020 at 11:53 AM
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary has announced some of the long-awaited details of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, which will provide $50 million in direct aid payments to struggling producers from the federal CARES Act.
Green Bay borrows $23M for 2020 as part of new 5-year capital plan to upgrade bridges,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2020 at 10:23 AM
The Green Bay City Council signed off on a five-year road map to upgrade bridges, park shelters and other facilities.
Those young white men with guns at protests are likely affiliated with far-right group...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 2:38 AM
Some gun-toting men affiliated with the far-right group the Boogaloo offer to protect protesters while others seek violence.
1 in 4 Wisconsin nursing homes hit by COVID-19, data show. One facility reports 57 deaths.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 1:49 AM
But new federal numbers are deeply flawed, underestimating the problem and leaving consumers in the dark.
Protesters have demanded police departments be 'defunded.' Tony Evers says that goes too...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 1:08 AM
The idea of significantly reducing or eliminating police funding has shifted from a fantasy pushed by activists to real action considered by some Democratic officials.
