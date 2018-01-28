Moser, Frederick “Fred” R., age 81 of Kendall

Frederick “Fred” R. Moser, 81 of Kendall, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at his home.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on, Saturday, February 3, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 301 Spring St., Kendall with military honors to follow. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.