Moser, Daniel V. Age 94 of Mauston

Daniel V. Moser, 94 of Mauston passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Tomah Veterans Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Patrick Cemetery with military honors.

Friends may call on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston.

