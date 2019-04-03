Morris, Rogers, Bader Kryka, Win in Mauston School Board Election

The 2019 Mauston School Board Election has been completed and Tom Morris RJ Rogers and Betty Bader Kryka were all elected to take or keep their position on the school board. Tom Morris was the top vote getter with 975 votes, RJ Rogers was second with 725 votes, Betty Bader Kryka was third with 625 votes. Pam Holmes was 4th with 588 votes and Keith Fauvie finished 5th with 367 votes.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.