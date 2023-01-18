Morris pleads guilty in fatal 2021 Weston stabbing

A Marathon County man entered a guilty plea to first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday. David Morris was given the mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole for stabbing Renee Hindes in the spring of 2021 at a Weston apartment, then threatening police with the knife as they responded to the scene. Morris, who was […] Source: WRN.com







