Morley, Brian Lloyd Age 58 of Arkdale

Brian Lloyd Morley, age 58, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta, Wisconsin.

Private Family Funeral services will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1 p.m the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the White Creek Cemetery, Town of Easton, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church. The visitation will be open to the public.

Brian was born March 11, 1962 in Friendship, Wisconsin to Lloyd Arthur and Arlene M. (Osborn) Morley. He graduated from Castle Rock Grade School, Adams-Friendship High School in 1980, and UW-Platteville in 1984 with a degree in agriculture technology. Brian returned to Adams, working for the Co-op, and later began his career with Dellwood Plumbing and Heating. In 2019, he began working for the Adams-Friendship School District. Brian married Kathy Roennenburg on Oct 12, 1991 at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.

Brian enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys and loved traveling with his wife. His dog Oakley was always waiting for him after a long day. Coaching was also a big part of Brian’s life. He coached hundreds of kids over the years in all levels of youth baseball, football and wrestling.

Brian received the Adams-Friendship Green & White Award.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Morley; grandparents: John and Ina Osborn; and grandparents: Darrell and Mae Morley.

Survivors:

Wife: Kathy Morley of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Son: Kason Morley (Megan) of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Son: Cole Morley (Suzanne) of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Mother: Arlene Morley of Adams, Wisconsin

Sister: Brenda (Robert) Fierke of Medford, Wisconsin

Sister: Debra (David) Donovan of Los Angeles, California

Brother-in-law: Rick (Krystal) Roennenburg

Brother-in-law: Russell Grant

Sister-in-law: Karen Grant

Father and Mother-in-law: Larry and Amy Zastrow

Father-in-law: Russell Grant

Further survived by nieces: Lisa, Ashley, Andie, Emily, Haley, Emma, Jillian, Adreyanna, Makayla, Oksana and nephew James, great-niece Teagan and great nephew Tobias. As well as many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

