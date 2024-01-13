Moriarty, Raymond F. Age 93 of Marco Island, Florida and Formerly of Mauston

Raymond F. Moriarty, age 93, passed away on January 13, 2024, in Marco Island, Florida vacationing with close friends. Ray was born on March 12, 1930, to Edward and Geraldine (Noonan) Moriarty. Ray and Alice McClyman were united in marriage on June 9, 1951, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. Ray and Alice had four children, Rae Ann, Bill, Jim, and Mary.

Ray attended Lone Rock School and graduated from Madonna High School. After graduation he moved to Seattle, WA and worked in the logging industry with his uncle for a short time. He returned to Mauston to work on the family farm. Ray and Alice farmed together all their lives. The farm was recognized as a century farm in 1998 and continues as a fifth-generation farm. Ray was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and was active in the community, serving on the hospital board and helped negotiate the purchaseof the land for Mile Bluff Medical Center in 1980, Federal Land Bank board, and other local boards. Faith was important to Ray, he was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where he served on the school board, was an usherand a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ray was a salesman for DeKalb and Pioneer Seeds for over 40 years and received numerous sales awards. He was a licensed insurance agent until he was 91.

He balanced the long days farming with many activities with friends. Ray and Alice enjoyed attending dances, card parties, snowmobiling, traveling abroad and bowling. He was an avid card player throughout his life and looked forward to his Monday and Wednesday card groups. In recent years he enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers and listening to music. He continued to actively provide input into the farm throughout the recent harvest.

Ray was very optimistic and enjoyed visiting with family and friends and was always able to make a personal connection. He was also proud of his Irish heritage and made two trips to Ireland.

Ray is survived by his children Rae Ann (Terry) Maiers of Dubuque, IA, Bill (Shirlee) Moriarty of Mauston, WI, Jim (Charlee) Moriarty of Woodbury, MN, and Mary (Ken) Pesik of Waunakee, WI. He is further survived by seven grandchildren, Matthew (Nancy) Maiers, Katie (James) Kostelyk, Megan (Tim) Hendrix, Lindsey (Jeff Vinopal) Moriarty, Marshal Moriarty, Colin (Brianna Smiley) Moriarty, and Kyle Moriarty; and eleven great-grandchildren, Sienna, Ben, Julia and Samantha Maiers, Beckett, Henry, Teddy and Sadie Kostelyk, and Harlow, Kellan, and Hadley Hendrix. He is also survived by his sisters Margaret Burke and Patricia Schenk,sister-in-law Helen McClyman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Alice who passed away June 17, 2023, shortly after celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary. He was also preceded in death by his parents Edward and Geraldine Moriarty, mother and father-in-law Ulysses and Jessie McClyman, brother Edward “Bud” Moriarty, sisters Geraldine “Midge” Carney, and Josephine Powers, brothers-in-law Darwin, Robert, and Donald “Pete” McClyman, Larry Burke, James Carney, and Mark Powers, sisters-in-law, Ardis Moriarty, Carmen Betencourt, Shelva McClyman, and Nina McClyman.

We are especially grateful for the care given to dad by Chris Custer and Laura at Mile Bluff Clinic, and the in-home care and support by Melissa and Maddie Laack. Dad’s final days were spent in Florida with good friends Don and Mark Tralmer and Carolyn Habelman and Darrel Ahlstrom where he enjoyed the scenery and companionship.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Parish.

A Mass of Christian Burial will held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 325 Mansion Street, Mauston, WI 53948 on January 30, 2024. Visitation will be from9:00 am until the time of the Mass at 11:30 am.

