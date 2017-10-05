Morgan Geyser committed in ‘Slenderman’ stabbing

A Waukesha County judge has approved a plea deal for a girl who stabbed her former sixth grade classmate and left her to die. Judge Michael O’Bohren on Thursday accepted 15-year-old Morgan Geyser’s guilty plea to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, after she tearfully described the 2014 attack in court. Geyser recounted how […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.