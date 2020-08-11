More Wisconsin households can use food stamps for July and August

More than 200 thousand households in Wisconsin are getting more help with their groceries under Governor Evers’ latest coronavirus order. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the July order which placed a statewide mask order in place, also re-starts the program that expands FoodShare benefits. It’s not clear exactly how many people will […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.