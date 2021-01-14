More wells in La Crosse area test positive for PFAS contamination
Wells downstream from the La Crosse airport are now showing PFAS contamination. Those wells are on Paris Island, which sits downstream from La Crosse Regional. All but one out of 100 wells tested showed some levels of contamination, while 40 wells have levels above DNR safety standards. One well was over 160 times higher. The […]
Here's the latest on COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2021 at 5:38 PM
This story will continue to be updated as Green Bay Press-Gazette reaches out to local public health officials, health care systems, nursing homes and first responders for how the process is going in Brown County. […]
'I know I'm going to be in the place where I belong,' says Packers fan who got playoff...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2021 at 5:36 PM
Packers fans are excited about finally getting to attend a game at Lambeau Field.
Every state has a different COVID-19 vaccine plan. Here's what seems to be working, and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM
Pharmacies, high schools, pilots help out with vaccine distribution. "We can get anywhere in the state in two hours."
Security alert issued to hospitals over COVID vaccine proves to be false alarm
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2021 at 5:27 PM
"Even though it turned out to be a false alarm, we feel secure in knowing our partners are taking protection of the vaccine supply seriously," DHS said.
Governor Evers sets date for special session on unemployment system
by Raymond Neupert on January 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM
A date has been set for a special session of the state Legislature to discuss the state’s unemployment program. Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order on Wednesday setting that special session for January 19th. Evers made the […]
Bellin to open COVID-19 vaccination site Monday in Ashwaubenon for qualified recipients
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM
People in phase 1A, which includes health providers and residents and staff at nursing homes, are eligible to receive the vaccine at the clinic.
Prosecutors ask that judge ban Kyle Rittenhouse from associating with Proud Boys, going...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2021 at 4:23 PM
Kenosha prosecutors want new bail conditions for Kyle Rittenhouse after he was seen drinking at a bar and flashing white power signs.
The Bar on Holmgren Way got a renovation and now it's getting a $1.2 million expansion |...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM
The Bar on Holmgren Way completed a large interior renovation in June and will soon break ground on a 4,200 square-foot addition.
