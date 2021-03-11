More than one-third of Wisconsin residents age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated
340,150 people or 33.4% of residents age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Republicans, former Brown County clerk blast Green Bay election in Assembly hearing
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 11, 2021 at 12:12 AM
Republicans and election observers argued the city improperly allowed a consultant with Democratic ties to interfere in election planning.
-
Gov. Tony Evers' pick to lead transportation agency gets new confirmation hearing two...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 11, 2021 at 12:04 AM
More than two dozen lobbying groups and businesses urged a Senate committee to again support the confirmation of Craig Thompson.
-
Wisconsin assisted living residents were prioritized for vaccine, but delay starting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 10, 2021 at 11:28 PM
Wisconsin had enough doses to begin shots weeks earlier in assisted living. Officials cited limited supply and prioritizing health care workers.
-
You can't do that, even in Wisconsin: State Patrol pulls over a pickup with a camping...
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 10, 2021 at 11:20 PM
The vehicle was pulled over in the State Patrol's north central region in February. Social media was abuzz.
-
'We're in a good position here': Nearly two-thirds of Brown County residents 65 and older...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 10, 2021 at 11:14 PM
About 31,000 people have had both shots in the county.
-
-
Wisconsin has fun water towers. Which one is the best? Vote in our Final Four
by Sheboygan Press on March 10, 2021 at 10:30 PM
Help us pick the best water tower in Wisconsin.
-
Lawsuit seeks to block Republicans from hiring outside lawyers for the coming fight over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 10, 2021 at 8:44 PM
The Republicans who control the Legislature agreed in December and January to spend $1 million or more in taxpayer money this year in anticipation of redistricting litigation.
-
'We've heard loudly': People with pre-existing conditions to be eligible for COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 10, 2021 at 4:32 PM
People with some pre-existing conditions will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1C of Wisconsin's rollout, to be announced this week.
