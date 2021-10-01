More than 8,000 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19
The state Department of Health Services reported Friday that there has been a total of 8,009 COVID-19 deaths.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Republicans issue subpoenas to Elections Commission head and five cities as partisan...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2021 at 10:05 PM
Subpoenas were served Friday on the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.
-
More than 8,000 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2021 at 9:05 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported Friday that there has been a total of 8,009 COVID-19 deaths.
-
Columbus man, 41, dies in Oconto County crash on State 64
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2021 at 8:27 PM
Jason J. Trawitzki was the seventh person to die from an Oconto County crash this year.
-
Gableman issues subpoenas to Milwaukee and Green Bay elections officials
by Bob Hague on October 1, 2021 at 7:38 PM
Subpoenas have been issued by the attorney in charge of a Republican election review. Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman subpoenaed Milwaukee Election Commission director Claire Woodall-Vogg and Green Bay City Clerk Celestine […]
-
DHS says Pfizer boosters are readily available
by Bob Hague on October 1, 2021 at 7:34 PM
Booster vaccination doses for many people who got the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available. Dr. Ryan Westergard with the state Department of Health Services notes an initial vaccine series does remain highly effective. “We are prolonging […]
-
A 28-year-old Green Bay woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in Manitowoc...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on October 1, 2021 at 7:29 PM
The single-vehicle crash happened Friday morning in the Town of Kossuth on County Highway R north of Berringer Road.
-
Green Bay, JBS formalize land donation for housing, neighborhood amenities
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM
The company is giving $500,000 and 26.5 acres of land to the city to address a shortage of housing in the region.
-
Lyndon Station Man Facing Drug Charges After Being Served Search Warrant
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2021 at 5:56 PM
-
Natural Gas Prices Increasing Amid Winter Coming
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2021 at 5:49 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.