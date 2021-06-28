More than 50% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin birth forms, certificates to include gender-neutral options for parents of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2021 at 10:55 PM
The forms that are used to generate birth certificates will include options for "mother and father," "parent and parent," and "parent giving birth" starting July 1.
95% of those who've died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin since March weren't vaccinated or...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2021 at 10:42 PM
Just 1% of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1 have been among those who were fully vaccinated, a Wisconsin health official said.
Lawsuit seeks to end the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2021 at 10:37 PM
Two suburban Milwaukee voters asked a judge Monday to block the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin.
Republicans say they will try to take case over redistricting attorneys to the Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM
GOP lawmakers are promising to try to take a dispute over their attorneys to the state Supreme Court if they don't get a favorable ruling this week.
Green Bay man pleads not guilty in April 4 gas station stabbing death of 25-year-old man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2021 at 10:04 PM
Joseph E. Olvera is scheduled to return to court Aug. 10.
Facing backlash, Ron Johnson defends news conference with five people who said they got...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2021 at 9:44 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson hosted a news conference that heard from five people who said they got side effects from COVID-19 vaccine.
Young is Questionable for Game 4 Against the Bucks
by Bill Scott on June 28, 2021 at 9:14 PM
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young suffered a bone bruise in his foot and is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. An MRI revealed the injury on Monday. Young sprained his […]
Big Ten/ACC Challenge Schedule released
by Bill Scott on June 28, 2021 at 9:06 PM
The matchups for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge are set. All 14 Big Ten teams will see the court against 14 ACC teams on Monday, Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1. All 14 games of the event will be televised on either ESPN, […]
More than 50% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2021 at 9:04 PM
More than 50% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state Department of Health Services data.
