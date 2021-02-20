More than 5% of Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19
The number of fully vaccinated residents has jumped by 100,000 in just the last week, state data shows.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin Walgreens locations used up the 18,000 vaccine doses they got from the feds in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 20, 2021 at 1:04 AM
Weather has delayed some additional shipments of the vaccine.
-
Ethan Hauschultz killing: Judge denies defense request to move trial out of Manitowoc...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on February 19, 2021 at 11:42 PM
Ethan Hauschultz was 7 when he died after being made to lug a 44-pound log around his snowy back yard as 'punishment' for sassing a school teacher.
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 11:04 PM
The number of fully vaccinated residents has jumped by 100,000 in just the last week, state data shows.
-
WAPL morning host Len Nelson suspended for Rush Limbaugh Facebook post
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 19, 2021 at 10:56 PM
The radio station released a statement that said Nelson's personal views aren't reflective of the core values of WAPL or Woodward Radio Group.
-
As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, Thompson sets goal of 75% of courses in person on UW...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 10:14 PM
At most UW schools, more than 50% of classes were remote this spring. But that may change next semester.
-
Bice: Campaign manager, legal counsel quit superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 9:34 PM
To win in April, superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr may have to shift to the right — something that would be unpalatable to her Democratic campaign manager and attorney.
-
For the second time, a driver fell from a high interstate bridge in Milwaukee and survived
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 9:33 PM
The woman's vehicle skidded off a bridge about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and fell onto a ramp below. She suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
-
DEENA DEGNER AND NIAH INGRAHAM EARN WISCONSIN 4-H KEY AWARD
by WRJC WebMaster on February 19, 2021 at 8:29 PM
-
Garber, Lorraine E. Age 81 of Warrens
by WRJC WebMaster on February 19, 2021 at 8:20 PM
