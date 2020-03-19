More than 29,400 people filed for unemployment in Wisconsin this week as coronavirus spreads
The pace of jobless claims in Wisconsin is accelerating, the data shows. Around 14,800 were made on Wednesday alone.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
