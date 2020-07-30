More than 25 federal agents coming to Milwaukee as part of 'Operation Legend'
More than 25 agents from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals Service will come to Milwaukee.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2020 at 12:52 AM
'A house of horrors': De Pere man gets 17 years in prison for abusing, sexually...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2020 at 12:27 AM
Donald Windey forced a sick child to eat vomit-covered food, fondled the girls and beat them when they couldn't balance on one foot and pray, prosecutors said.
These Wisconsin residents helped develop the camera for the Mars 2020 mission — and 2...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2020 at 12:06 AM
When Perseverance gets to Mars in February 2021, it'll use a camera developed in part by 3 men who met at Pilgrim Park's rocketry club in Elm Grove.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers: 5.9% positive test rate, 5 additional deaths
by Bob Hague on July 29, 2020 at 11:28 PM
Wednesday’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin was just under six percent. The Department of Health Services reported 5.9 percent of new test results were positive, a total of 870 out of 14,694 tests processed in the previous 24 […]
Barron County reports COVID-19 outbreak at food processing plant; 150 new cases in last 2...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 29, 2020 at 11:06 PM
Health officials did not specify how many cases were tied to the plant, but reported 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Disabled Wisconsin workers may apply for pandemic aid
by WRN Contributor on July 29, 2020 at 10:40 PM
More people could soon be able to apply for benefits in Wisconsin’s unemployment system. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced on Monday that anyone on Social Security disability can now apply for jobless benefits under […]
Suspect in attack on state senator on leave from school counselor job
by WRN Contributor on July 29, 2020 at 10:27 PM
A woman who turned herself in to Madison police this week in connection with the June assault on state Senator Tim Carpenter is on leave from her job as a social worker with the Mount Horeb Area School District. A representative with the school […]
‘Operation Legend’ will deploy federal agents to Milwaukee
by Bob Hague on July 29, 2020 at 9:53 PM
Operation Legend is deploying to Milwaukee, and official in charge of the initiative insists it’s not about reining in the activities of peaceful protesters in the city. During a Wednesday press conference in Milwaukee, U.S. Attorney Andrew […]
Court upholds ruling against former Dassey attorney
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 29, 2020 at 8:55 PM
A Wisconsin appeals court upheld a ruling that Len Kachinsky violated a harassment restraining order against him.
