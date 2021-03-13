More than 20% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one COVID vaccine dose
More than 20 percent of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of vaccine — 1,185,602 residents.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Revisiting Wisconsin's record-breaking 2020 turnout, as the post-election war over voting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 13, 2021 at 12:45 AM
In Wisconsin, almost 76% of eligible voters voted last November — the highest turnout in at least 70 years.
Wisconsin tribes devastated by COVID-19 roll out vaccine quickly, but Native Americans'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 13, 2021 at 12:18 AM
COVID-19 vaccination rates among Native Americans in Wisconsin have been relatively high, though they still lag behind those for whites. Wisconsinites.
Wisconsin restaurant workers quietly added to list eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 12, 2021 at 10:58 PM
Food service employees are among some of the last people in public-facing jobs to become eligible for vaccines.
Many Wisconsin families will soon get food benefits for children learning remotely....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 12, 2021 at 10:14 PM
Qualifying families will receive payments for each day their children learned remotely.
Green Bay releases election records as Mayor Eric Genrich, others say city properly...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 12, 2021 at 10:06 PM
The disclosure came after a conservative website claimed the mayor and his staff allowed a "Democratic operative" to run the election.
You've voted and the results are in — Wisconsin's best water tower is ...
by Sheboygan Press on March 12, 2021 at 9:38 PM
Through your voting over the course of the week, you selected the best water tower in Wisconsin.
DNR awards over $6 million in clean water grants to local groups
by Raymond Neupert on March 12, 2021 at 8:55 PM
The Wisconsin DNR is awarding over 6 million dollars to local groups in order to help clean up and maintain lakes and rivers. DNR Lakes and Rivers Team Leader Alison Mikulyuk says nearly 250 groups will be working to restore Wisconsin waters. […]
'You chose silence:' Ethan Hauschultz's foster mother gets almost 3 more years behind bars
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 12, 2021 at 8:12 PM
Ethan Hauschultz's mother tells Tina McKeever-Hauschultz: 'You chose silence, stole my kid's life ... stole a piece of my heart. I call you a monster'
