More than 2.3 million Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated
The state reported 2.3 million residents have completed the vaccine series.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Republican lawmakers introduce legislation ending enhanced unemployment programs in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2021 at 10:36 PM
Republicans say the move is needed to boost the workforce at a time employers are struggling to fill job openings.
-
More than 2.3 million Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2021 at 9:31 PM
The state reported 2.3 million residents have completed the vaccine series.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court: No immunity for bar patron who threw out drunken trespasser who...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2021 at 8:39 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court decision should be a cautionary tale for bar patrons.
-
Wisconsin rural broadband getting $100 million boost from federal program
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2021 at 8:30 PM
Wisconsin rural broadband to get $100 million boost from federal program
-
Green Bay man convicted in 2019 shooting death at George Street home
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2021 at 8:23 PM
A jury found Brion L. Hatcher, 34, guilty Friday in the death of Tavarious D. Edwards.
-
MATC is launching a program for autistic students to 'unlock' their skills and launch...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2021 at 7:15 PM
The Uniquely Abled Project is the first at MATC that will cater specifically to autistic students.
-
Fair Maps coalition rallies a Capitol
by Bob Hague on May 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM
Wisconsin’s Fair Maps Coalition rallied at the state Capitol over the noon hour Monday. Senator Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire) is Senate sponsor of a reintroduced bill calling for non-partisan redistricting of congressional and legislative […]
-
Wisconsin won't get noisy Brood X cicadas this summer, but 2024 will be another story
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2021 at 6:04 PM
The large, noisy, flying insects spend almost two decades in the ground before they emerge all at once for several weeks to mate and lay their eggs.
-
Fox River Locks System opens, Menasha lock remains closed due to invasive round goby
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 18, 2021 at 5:32 PM
The system is scheduled to open five locks in Kaukauna in July, according to the Fox River Navigational System Authority.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.