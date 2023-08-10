More than 11 million pounds of plastic pollutes Lake Michigan and its beaches annually. New technology is coming to the rescue.
A suite of technologies, such as an aquatic robot vacuum, is cleaning up plastic before it can embed itself into Lake Michigan.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
HS Football Preview – 2023 Bangor Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM
-
Reporter Jelissa Burns is looking for reader suggestions as northeast Wisconsin's new...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM
Burns was previously a personal finance reporter but is shifting to focus on the food and drink scene for the Fox Valley and Green Bay areas.
-
Oconto man sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for providing heroin that killed man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM
Jason Lipp was charged in the Aug. 2, 2020, death of a 54-year-old Oconto Falls man, who was found unconscious by his son.
-
HS Football Preview – 2023 Onalaska Luther Knights
by WRJC WebMaster on August 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM
-
Oshkosh police cite 'Marsy's Law' to withhold names of officers who shot suspects
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM
Some police agencies across the country have used the voter-approved constitutional amendment that broadens victim privacy to shield officers who use force.
-
More than 11 million pounds of plastic pollutes Lake Michigan and its beaches annually....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2023 at 2:21 PM
A suite of technologies, such as an aquatic robot vacuum, is cleaning up plastic before it can embed itself into Lake Michigan.
-
Need to talk to somebody who has gone through it? Call UpliftWI, a new peer-to-peer...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM
A new peer-support warmline launched in Wisconsin lets experience be the best teacher.
-
Woman charged with attempting to strangle an Oconto sheriff lieutenant, trying to escape
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2023 at 3:30 AM
The officer said she was traveling highway speed when a prisoner reached through the divider window and began strangling her with a transport belt.
-
Appleton East sparks controversy with a back-to-school event for 'students of color'
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM
WILL sent a letter to the district asking it to take down a Facebook post inviting freshman "students of color" to a meet-and-greet on Aug. 15.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.