More than $1 billion awarded to Minnesota, Wisconsin bridge
Officials announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded more than $1 billion in federal funding to replace the aging John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Monday that the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Snowmobile Crash Near Mauston Leads to Death
by WRJC WebMaster on January 22, 2024 at 6:25 PM
Oakridge Trail Death Remains on Guard through Autopsy, Road Re-Opened
by WRJC WebMaster on January 22, 2024 at 5:53 PM
Randall, Sharon Kathleen Age 90 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 22, 2024 at 5:42 PM
Republican 14-week abortion ban faces likely veto
by Bob Hague on January 22, 2024 at 5:42 PM
A Republican bill aimed at restricting abortions in Wisconsin is likely on the fast track to the governor’s veto. Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) said it will provide voters the opportunity weigh in on a statewide ballot referendum […]
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 22, 2024 at 4:52 PM
Royall Roars by Tigers in SBC Girls Battle
by WRJC WebMaster on January 22, 2024 at 4:51 PM
Turnmire, Terry Joe Age 56 of Friendship and Formerly of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 22, 2024 at 2:48 PM
City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2024 at 9:09 PM
Royall School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2024 at 9:08 PM
