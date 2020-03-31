More than $1.7 million in grants awarded for transportation to jobs program

The Wisconsin Employment and Transportation Assistance Program (WETAP) awarded grants totaling $1,748,581 to 11 non-profit organizations providing employment transportation services to low income workers in 51 counties throughout the state.

“Lack of transportation can be an enormous barrier to people looking for work,” Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “This program helps to connect people to jobs – especially in counties without public transportation.”

WETAP combines state funds from Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Department of Workforce Development, with federal funds, into one coordinated program to assist transportation-provider groups in all parts of the state to address transportation needs for low income workers. Eligible applicants for WETAP funding are non-profit agencies, local governmental agencies and operators of public transit services within Wisconsin.

Transportation services made possible through WETAP include zero interest vehicle repair and loan programs, vanpool programs, mobility manager positions and operating projects. Operating projects are 50 percent funded and capital projects are 80 percent funded.

Source: WRJC.com





