More than $1.7 million in grants awarded for transportation to jobs program
The Wisconsin Employment and Transportation Assistance Program (WETAP) awarded grants totaling $1,748,581 to 11 non-profit organizations providing employment transportation services to low income workers in 51 counties throughout the state.
“Lack of transportation can be an enormous barrier to people looking for work,” Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “This program helps to connect people to jobs – especially in counties without public transportation.”
WETAP combines state funds from Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Department of Workforce Development, with federal funds, into one coordinated program to assist transportation-provider groups in all parts of the state to address transportation needs for low income workers. Eligible applicants for WETAP funding are non-profit agencies, local governmental agencies and operators of public transit services within Wisconsin.
Transportation services made possible through WETAP include zero interest vehicle repair and loan programs, vanpool programs, mobility manager positions and operating projects. Operating projects are 50 percent funded and capital projects are 80 percent funded.
Source: WRJC.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- Mile Bluff shifts all clinic care31 mins ago
- From Vernon County Sheriff36 mins ago
- RELEASE: Cardiovascular Risk and COVID-1938 mins ago
- Lack of poll workers across Wisconsin, flood of absentee ballots spark fears votes will go...42 mins ago
- Wisconsin Rapids coronavirus updates: Marshfield Clinic launches in-house testing for COVI...1 hour ago
- Wisconsin is short 7,000 poll workers and 111 communities are without anyone to staff poll...2 hours ago
- Farm Tech Days Names Jennerman as Next General Manager5 hours ago
- UW-Madison Dairy Cattle Center Closes Temporarily5 hours ago
- Is COVID-19 Posing a Threat to Food Security?5 hours ago
- Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, March 30, 202018 hours ago
- Analysis shows Wisconsin could make it through coronavirus pandemic without shortage of ho...23 hours ago
- Wisconsin coronavirus cases exceed 1100 on Sunday1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.