More snow coming to Wisconsin this weekend

You’re not going to escape it – there is at least a chance of snow for just about everyone in the state over the next few days. The National Weather Service says you should enjoy the nice holiday weather today because Friday, Saturday and Sunday figure to include snowfall throughout Wisconsin. Western Wisconsin could be […]

