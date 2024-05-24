More severe weather forecast in Midwest as Iowa residents clean up tornado damage
Residents of the small city of Greenfield, Iowa, are working to clean up days after a destructive tornado ripped apart more than 100 homes in just one minute, took the lives of four residents and injured dozens more. All along…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 24, 2024 at 11:01 AM
Celtics take 2-0 series lead and Pacers may be without Tyrese Haliburton – NCAA D-3 Super Regionals start at Whitewater
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 24, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Former governors Thompson, Walker named Wisconsin delegates to RNC (MILWAUKEE) The Republican Party of Wisconsin names delegates to this summer’s convention in Milwaukee. The RPW’s list of 41 delegates has some familiar names, including […]
No safe amount: UW professor & Manitowoc native on newest alcohol science
by bhague@wrn.com on May 23, 2024 at 10:05 PM
New research shows the safest amount of alcohol is none, with consumption tied to various cancers. Bob Hague interviewed Dr. Noelle LoConte, an oncologist and associate Professor of Medicine at UW Madison.
Woggon, Jon David Age 54 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2024 at 6:48 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 23, 2024 at 6:28 PM
NBA playoffs continue tonight with another Eastern Conference battle – The Brewers head into Boston tomorrow night a loser of four straight series!
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Local Softball Scores from Wednesday 5/22
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2024 at 4:05 PM
Wonewoc-Center Softball Season Ends vs Seneca
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2024 at 4:04 PM
Wisconsin Umpires Association training director discusses the state of umpiring in...
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 23, 2024 at 2:32 PM
WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with the Director of Training for the Wisconsin Umpires Association, David Furru, about the state of baseball and softball umpiring in Wisconsin, the personal qualities that it takes to become an […]
Tomah Health Hospice Touch Named 2024 ‘Hospice Honors’ Recipient
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2024 at 6:53 PM
