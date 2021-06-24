More rain expected Thursday afternoon in parts of east central Wisconsin
The region saw at least a half inch of rain.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
More rain expected Thursday afternoon in parts of east central Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2021 at 7:30 PM
The region saw at least a half inch of rain.
-
In a sign he may run for governor, Bill McCoshen calls for a state constitutional...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2021 at 7:06 PM
McCoshen said he would decide this summer whether to get in the race but for now is focused on changing the state constitution.
-
124th Elroy Fair Back In Session after Year Layoff
by WRJC WebMaster on June 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM
-
Reedsburg Officer Injured After Responding to Disturbance Call
by WRJC WebMaster on June 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM
-
4 Locals Face Drug Charges in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 24, 2021 at 5:31 PM
-
Here's where to celebrate Independence Day in Green Bay area this year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2021 at 5:01 PM
Communities in the Green Bay area mark Independence Day with fireworks displays and other celebrations.
-
A proposed law has Wisconsin's two public college systems at odds — but may give...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM
Should technical colleges be allowed to offer general education associate degrees without the UW System's permission?
-
Operation 'Frogger': Police, deputies watch for drivers to yield to pedestrians,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2021 at 12:21 PM
Police will be at intersections in Brown County Thursday to make certain drivers obey crosswalk right-of-way laws; violators may be ticketed
-
'We've got to stop with the conspiracy stuff': Fond du Lac County GOP chair Rohn Bishop...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Rohn Bishop doesn't buy into unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and urges Republicans to focus on the future.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.