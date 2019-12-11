More People in Wisconsin Sickened By E. Coli From Salads

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting three more people have been sickened by E. Coli in the state. The Wisconsin victims got sick after eating a Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kit. So far, there have been eight reports across the state of people getting sick in this latest outbreak of E. Coli. There are no officials’ reports of any deaths in Wisconsin.

Source: WRJC.com





