More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin than ever before
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday that 2,278 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, topping the previous record by one patient, set in November 2020.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Green Bay's Howe Elementary going online the rest of the week because of staff shortages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2022 at 11:07 PM
Howe students are expected to go back to in-person learning on Tuesday.
As omicron variant surges, here's where you can get tested in Green Bay, Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM
As the omicron variant surges in Wisconsin, more people are getting tested for COVID-19. Here is where you can go.
Saturday home delivery will end March 12. Subscribers will have access to Saturday...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM
The Press-Gazette will provide a full digital replica of the newspaper Saturdays, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles.
Names of Local Residents Killed in Accident Released
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM
Wolf, Ellen Marie Age 65 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM
Elroy Native & Former Wisconsin Governor Not Ruling Out Another Go At It
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2022 at 6:18 PM
Looking for a consistent school response to the omicron surge? You won't find it in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM
With cases soaring in children, some schools go virtual while others still don't require masks.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/11
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM
