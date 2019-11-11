More Information Released In Officer Involved Shooting in Monroe County

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved death (OID) in Leon, Wis. that occurred on the night of Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Law enforcement with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a local business for a domestic violence-related 911 call. Patrons were barricaded inside the business, and law enforcement negotiated with a male subject carrying a firearm outside the business. During the incident Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Sparta Police Officer deployed deadly force with their firearms, striking 32 year-old Michael Lee Nguyen. Law enforcement immediately provided medical aid to Nguyen. Nguyen later died of injuries at a local hospital.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Three Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies and one Sparta Police Officer have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy:

Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ryan Oswald, eight years in law enforcement;

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Rice, seven years in law enforcement;

Deputy Ethan Young, seven years in law enforcement; and,

Sparta Police Officer Kyle Gurolski, 13 years in law enforcement.

DCI is leading this investigation, and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Joint Investigative Task Force, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Monroe County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

No additional details are currently available.

Source: WRJC.com





