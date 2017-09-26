More Information Released in Adams Fire; Several Arrested

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on the structure fire that happened Monday afternoon in the city of Adams.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found that one of the upstairs apartments at 117 S. Main Street was fully engulfed in flames, but residents of the apartments and the occupants of the business on the first floor were all out of the structure.

The victim that was medically transported was 32-year-old Jeremy Minigh of Adams. He told officers that the fire was caused by his handling of chemicals associated with the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), State Fire Marshalls, Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Adams Police Department, Adams Fire Department, New Chester Fire Department, City of Adams Public Works, and the Adams County Highway Department.

The investigation of the incident lead to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the City of Adams where additional methamphetamine manufacturing paraphernalia was discovered. Law enforcement made contact with the suspect at an area hotel, where another methamphetamine manufacturing location was discovered.

The following suspects were arrested and remain in custody for their alleged involvement in the on-going investigation:

Natalie R. Kaehler, age 31, of Adams, WI

Melissa D. Walton, age 23, of Adams, WI

Kenneth E. Newell, age 32, of Arkdale, WI

Law enforcement continues to search for Manuel Garcia, age 34, of Adams, WI, for his alleged involvement in the investigation.

Additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.