More homeowners are installing solar energy systems as federal incentives are set to decrease
A look at the perks of residential solar in Wisconsin right now
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2021 at 10:09 AM
Hospitalized with COVID-19, Sen. Andre Jacque is breathing with a ventilator
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2021 at 12:50 AM
Jacque of De Pere was intubated Monday, according to two people with knowledge of his condition.
'Not abdicating my responsibility': Tommy Thompson spurns the GOP attempt to control,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2021 at 12:43 AM
Tommy Thompson said he doesn't want a fight with the Legislature but will take one to the state Supreme Court if he has to.
Bice: Millionaire U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski paid no state income taxes for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2021 at 10:03 PM
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski owed and paid no state income tax in 2017 and 2018 and handed over only $1,111 to the state in 2019, according to state records.
Tommy Thompson rejects Republican oversight of UW System COVID-19 protocols
by Bob Hague on August 24, 2021 at 8:17 PM
Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson says he won’t back down, in the face of demands by Republican lawmakers who want to weigh in on any campus COVID-19 protocols. “I’m not abdicating my responsibility, […]
Hunting advocacy group attempts to intervene in lawsuit over DNR board chair Frederick...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2021 at 7:44 PM
Hunter Nation, represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, filed a motion to intervene in the Prehn lawsuit.
Fact checking Kenosha shootings, violent protests one year later
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM
New state website provide details on tax allocations
by Bob Hague on August 24, 2021 at 5:48 PM
A new website can show you where your state tax dollars are spent. The information is provided by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. It reveals that 36 percent of state taxes go to K-12 schools, 16 percent to health-care programs like BadgerCare, […]
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin feel ignored over wolf hunt decision
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2021 at 4:48 PM
Ojibwe tribal leaders in Wisconsin feel like they're being ignored in their concerns about wolf hunting in the state.
