More charges filed in massive embezzlement case in Portage County

Portage County prosecutors keep uncovering more and more victims in an embezzlement case against a Plover construction company. Charges filed on Tuesday claim that 47 year old Jeffery Feist has stolen nearly 700-thousand dollars. The Point/Plover Metrowire reports that Plover Police started investigating last October after getting reports that Feist had not been paying his […]

