Moravek, Vivian M. Age 81 of New Lisbon

Vivian M. Moravek, age 81 of New Lisbon, WI., gained her eternal wings on February 13th, 2023, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Vivian was born on October 11th, 1941, at her rural home the youngest of eleven children to Arnold and Marie Schroeder. Vivian attended Orange Mills Country School In her younger years and later attended New Lisbon High School graduating in 1959. In high school is where she met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart Leo Moravek Sr. becoming homecoming King and Queen with 2 other fellow couples who all became lifelong friends. Leo and Vivian were united in marriage on July 9th, 1960, at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon. To this union they were blessed with two Children Leo & Lisa. They resided outside of New Lisbon and worked together daily continuing the legacy of Moravek Farms for over 60 years together. After all the time together, their love never faded even in their older years; they still held hands, snuck kisses, talked to one another daily with great respect and admiration and complimented one another often.

Leo and Vivian also enjoyed traveling when they were able to leave the farm, talking fondly of their trips together with her siblings to Las Vegas, Florida and Georgia and going to Hawaii with the farm community. Never forgetting to note their madden voyage as a newly married couple from rural Wisconsin road-tripping together to Niagara Falls for their Honeymoon; Vivian loved to share this story.

Vivian was known around the community in her younger years for selling eggs, her 3 massive gardens and beautiful flowers throughout the farmyard that she tended while helping milk cows, manage farm hands and care for her children. Her talent for cooking as well as baking was known by all around her. Later in her life Vivian enjoyed watching the birds from the living room, getting fresh flowers from Leo from the yard, playing games on her kindle, enjoying many sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as sharing card games, laughs, and meals with many family members and friends.

Vivian will be remembered as the glue that held everyone together. Hosting a variety of birthday parties, holiday events, and always having an open house to all where card games, a listening ear and fun were always had. She also mastered being quick witted with a sense of humor that was contagious. If you took her card trick; she would let you know about it. She’ll be further remembered for her kindness, immense support, hard work and genuine love for all who entered her life.

Vivian is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband of 62 years Leo Moravek Sr. Her children, Leo (Jennifer) Moravek and Lisa (Jay) Olson both of New Lisbon. Her Grandchildren Amanda (Peder) Kress of Tomah, Bryanna (David) Miller, Samantha (Craig) Walker, Sabrina (Jayme) Mortenson, and Cassandra and Jonathon Olson all who reside in New Lisbon. Great-grandchildren Emily and Carter Kress, Odell Miller, Raymond and Lucille Walker, and Quinn Mortenson. Further Vivian is survived by her beloved sisters Karen Lewandowski of Kenosha and LaDonna Crane of Camp Douglas and Brothers Ross Schroeder of Camp Douglas and Larry (Sharon) Schroeder of Janesville. Along with many nieces, nephews, family members and local friends.

She is processed in death by her parents Arnold and Lottie, 4 brothers Duane (Gene), Donald (Lila), Laverne (Elva) and Roger, 2 sisters Arlene Acton and Berdine Stutz, sister-in Law Karen Schroeder, brother in-laws Robert Crane and John Lewandowski and in-laws Ray and Margaret Moravek.

The family would like to thank special family friend Carol Kessler.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.