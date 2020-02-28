Moore memorializes Molson Coors victim on House floor
U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore, who represents Milwaukee in Washington, knew one of the victims of Wednesday’s Molson Coors shooting, Gennady “Gene” Levshetz. “When these things happen you try to distance yourself from them. You say to yourself, you know, ‘it doesn’t have an impact on me personally,’ But unfortunately, of the five victims, I knew […]
Source: WRN.com
