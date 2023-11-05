Moore, Glenn R. Age 73 of Arkdale

Glenn R. Moore, age 73, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will be at the Church from 12 Noon until the time of service. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin at a later date.

Glenn was born December 15, 1949 in Duval County, Florida to Glenn and Elsie (Cornelius) Moore. He proudly served his country in the US Army, including two tours in Vietnam. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he moved to Adams County, where he continued to serve others throughout his 28-year career with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Glenn married Carol Wilcox on May 1st, 2012 at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Glenn’s interest were traveling, feeding and watching the birds, gardening, watching the deer, and completing the many projects on the farm for his wife, Carol. Glenn’s true happiness cam from spending time with Carol, his family, close friends, and of course his loving dogs.

Glenn was preceded by his parents, Glenn and Elsie Moore.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Carol; sons: Cheyenne Patterson, Eric Moore, Kirk (Ann) Moore, Mark Moore, and Sam Wollin – who was like a son to him; other relatives, and many friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







