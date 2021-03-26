Monroe County To Hold 2021 Dairy Breakfast between Cashton at Sparta at MDS Dairy

The 2021 Monroe County Dairy Breakfast is on!

It will be held on June 5, 2021 at the MDS Dairy located at 9314 Kansas Ave. Sparta, WI 54656 between Leon and Melvina!

We would like to thank the MDS Dairy family for allowing us to highlight their dairy farm and to promote the family owned dairy!

Mark your calendars now and save the date for lots of delicious milk, fresh made scrambled ham & eggs, pancakes and so many other delicious items as well as many family friendly exhibits and animal education areas!

Source: WRJC.com







