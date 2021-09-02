Monroe County Sheriff Tries To Stop Carjacking Rumors

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to put a stop to carjacking rumors that have gone viral online. The rumors have spread about crime in the community near Fort McCoy where two thousand Afghan refugees are being housed. White House officials say all Afghan refugees are thoroughly vetted before they arrive at the U-S. For now, they are being encouraged to stay on the base at Fort McCoy as they finish the necessary immigration processing steps. Sheriff Wes Revels says he wants to dispel the rumors. That’s why his office has posted information on its Facebook page.

Source: WRJC.com







