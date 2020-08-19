Monroe County Sheriff Office receives Patriot Award

Captain Stan Hendrickson and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are honored to received the Patriot Award from the Department of Defense. This award recognizes employers who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nations call to service.

In a Statement on Facebook “We at the Sheriff’s Office are blessed to have many active and retired members who have served and are still serving selflessly in our nations military.”

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.